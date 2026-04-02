TGMA Group Of The Year, Other Nominees Announced

Robert Klah

Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has released three additional categories including the Group of the Year, Music for Good and Best African Song category on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

The Best Group of the Year nominees include Soul Winners, Lali X Lola, Keche and Bethel Revival Choir.

The nominees for Best African Song also include “Laho II” by Shallipopi and Burna Boy, “Kelebu” by Rema, “Nakupenda” by TXC, Davido, Shoday, Scotts Maphuma featuring Zlatan and AI X Apo. “Chanel” by Tyla, “With You” by Davido featuring Omah Lay, and “Joy Is Coming” by Fido.

Music for Good category had songs like “Tree For Life” by Nacee, “Croh It Out” (Breast Cancer) by Lali and Lola, “Stop Galamsey Now” by Nacee, “Asaase Nnwom” (Earth Song) by Rama Blak and Opoku Brew.

Ahead of the release of the three categories, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, announced that plans were underway to reintroduce the Group of the Year and other categories in the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Mr. Klah made this revelation in an interview on Hitz FM, stressing that the Group of the Year category is among a few other categories yet to be unveiled.

“Oh yea, it will be announced this week. It could even be today. The Group of the Year category has not been cancelled. I never announced that it has been cancelled.

“What I said was that there were some categories we had not released and those categories will be released,” he told Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz.

“Music for Good, we usually announce it later, but we are going to announce it early because we want people to understand what happens in that space. So if you announce it early, then people will see that these are the works that have been done. It can inspire people to use their music to do well,” he noted.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke