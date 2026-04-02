Boomplay Releases Top 15 Most Streamed Ghanaian Artistes In Q1

Kofi Kinaata

FIFTEEN OF Ghana’s artistes have made it to the over one million Boomplay threshold for the first quarter in 2026.

Ghanaian Afrobeat star, Black Sherif, topped the chart with 26.0 million listenership on Boomplay. Black Sherif dominated 2025 with his sophomore album “Iron Boy” (featuring hits like “Sacrifice” and “Changes”) and began 2026 by releasing the single “Pop Star” on March 27, 2026. Other 2026 releases include “Top of the Morning” (February) and teased tracks such as “Run Around”.

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, came second with 25.2 million listenership on Boomplay. Shatta Wale has maintained his high-volume release rate in 2025 and early 2026, dropping over 50 songs in 2025 alone and continuing to release music daily into 2026, with a focus on his “Voice of the Crown” project and an upcoming collaboration with John Legend.

Kweku Smoke came through with over 17.3 million on the chart. He released “Walk With Me” (Album, October 31, 2025). His 6th studio album, featuring 13 tracks, with noted appearances by Vic Mensa and Arathejay.

Daddy Lumba took the fourth position with 11.8 million listenership. Following the passing of late legend Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu) on July 26, 2025, at age 60, his music experienced an unprecedented surge in streaming, dominating Apple Music Ghana with over 30 songs in the Top 100 within days. People continue to stream his music as a profound, organic, and emotional response to his death, transitioning from listening to his music as entertainment to using it as a way to mourn and honour his legacy.

Kofi Kinaata came third with 10 million views on Boomplay. The artiste has released several songs and collaborations between 2025 and early 2026, including new music and features for his “Made in Taadi” concert initiatives.

Stonebwoy followed with 8.7 million listenership on Boomplay. He has several projects and singles released or scheduled for release between 2025 and early 2026, including a major EP titled “The Torcher” and a subsequent project, “The Torcher II”. Songs released include “Silent Samurai” (2026), “Holy” (2026), “Light Over Darkness (LOD Freestyle)” (2026), and “Dream Big”.

King Paluta garnered 7.7 million listenership. He has maintained high momentum in 2025 with several new releases, collaborations, and music videos scheduled or released between 2025 and early 2026. He has songs like “Ewor Me” (featuring Kwabena Kwabena): released late 2025/early 2026, described as a major hit banger for 2026. “Foko”: released in April 2025 as a nationwide banger.

Sarkodie has several releases listed for 2025 and early 2026 coming through with 6.9 million listenership.

Lasmid achieved 6.9 million listenership on Boomplay. He has released several songs and collaborations between late 2025 and early 2026, including a major early 2026 hit. In 2026, he released the song “Darkest Style”. It topped Apple Music Ghana charts shortly after release and trended on Audiomack and TikTok.

“Wish I Had a Girlfriend” was also released in 2026 and part of an album released in 2026.

Kwesi Arthur achieved 4.7 million views on Boomplay. He released his album, “Redemption Valley” on February 6, 2026, featuring several new tracks. Additionally, several singles and features were released in 2025 leading up to this project. The Redemption album had tracks like “I Be Where I Wanted To Be”, “Yawa (Hosanna)”, “Immigrant”, and “What They Want (Gye)”.

Wendy Shay has been highly active in late 2025 and early 2026, achieving a 4.5 million listenership on Boomplay. Her third studio album, “Ready”, which was released on October 24, 2025, has made waves on the music scene. Songs released include “African King” (Single/Album) – released in February/March 2026. “SOFAYA” (JZyNo featuring Wendy Shay) – announced for release, likely early 2026.

Fameye accrued 3.8 million listenership, he has songs like “Traveler”: released as a single in March 2026, described as a 2026 debut single focusing on journeys and life stories, and “I Want”: an Afrobeat track released in March 2026.

Kuami Eugene achieved 3.3 million views. He has a prolific 2025–2026 period, highlighted by the UNICEF Ghana collaboration “Let Them Shine” (Nov 2025) and the 2026 single “ Scatter “. Other 2025 releases include “Lamine Yamal“, “Dawn in Accra”, “Instagram,” and “Do Better,” showcasing continued dominance in Afrobeats and Highlife.

KiDi had 3.0 million listenership on Boomplay. He kicked off 2026 with new music and an upcoming album. “Babylon” (February 26, 2026): released as his first single of 2026, produced by Ugly & Tough. The song debuted on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, reaching the top 40. “Sweet Baby” (March 20, 2026): released as a single, “Where Do We Go From Here” (Album): confirmed for release in 2026.

Joe Mettle achieved 1.8 million listenership on Boomplay. “Nya Gyidi” (Have Faith): released in April 2025, this song was highlighted as his first major release of the year, described as a soul-stirring Twi anthem for the Easter season. “Grateful”: a new single/lyrics video released in June 2025, featuring a worship theme centered on gratitude for overcoming afflictions.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke