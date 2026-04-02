DR Congo End 52-Year World Cup Wait With Jamaica Win

DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured a historic return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years, edging past Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental play-off final settled in extra time.

The decisive moment came at the Guadalajara Stadium, where Axel Tuanzebe emerged the unlikely hero, bundling home in the 100th minute to send the Leopards through.

Ahead of the clash, Tuanzebe had described the match as the biggest of his career. Born in Bunia, a region affected by ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, the former England youth international etched his name into national history with the decisive goal.

The tightly contested encounter saw few clear chances in regulation time. Cedric Bakambu thought he had given DR Congo the lead on two occasions, but both efforts were ruled out for offside, forcing the match into an additional 30 minutes.

The breakthrough eventually arrived from a set piece, as Brian Cipenga delivered a dangerous in-swinging corner that glanced off Joel Latibeaudiere before ricocheting onto Tuanzebe’s torso and into the net.

There was a brief delay as officials reviewed a possible handball, but the video assistant referee ruled in favour of the goal, confirming there was no infringement.

Jamaica, who had hoped to qualify for only their second World Cup appearance after 1998 FIFA World Cup, struggled to mount a meaningful response and failed to create a clear chance to equalise.

DR Congo now advance to Group K of the expanded 48-team tournament, where they will open their campaign against Portugal in Houston on June 17, before facing Colombia and Uzbekistan in the group stage.