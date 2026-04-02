Italy Miss Third Straight World Cup After Bosnia Shootout Defeat

Distraught Italy players
Four-time champions Italy have failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The defeat extends Italy’s absence following failures to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup—an unprecedented slump for a former winner.
Italy led early through Moise Kean, but the game turned when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off before half-time. Reduced to 10 men, Gennaro Gattuso’s side defended resolutely, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making key saves.
Bosnia equalised late through Haris Tabakovic after a rebound from Edin Dzeko’s effort, forcing extra time and penalties.
In the shootout, misses from Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante proved costly, while Bosnia converted all their kicks to seal a historic qualification.
Bosnia, led by veteran captain Dzeko, will now feature in Group B alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.
An emotional Gattuso described the result as “difficult to digest,” while federation president Gabriele Gravina admitted Italian football is facing a “profound crisis.”
“Italian children will see another World Cup without Italy,” said Leonardo Spinazzola, summing up the disappointment.