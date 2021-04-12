Bawumia Inspects Works On Unique Plates Installation

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inspected the first phase of works on the ongoing unique address plates.

He visited the Adenta Municipality in Accra on Monday, April 13, 2021, to inspect the works being done.

The unique plates are being installed on all 7.5 million houses and properties across the country.

During the visit, he interacted with residents who had already received their unique address plates.

The new addressing system, which leverages the existing GhanaPost GPS system, he stated, is made up of a unique house number, street name, digital address and a QR Code containing the address details of the property.

He added that the address plates are being embossed free of charge for all properties.

He indicated that the address plates will provide a rich and unique database for all properties in the country which, combined with data from the Ghana Card, will inform policy formulation and implementation in our digitisation drive.

By Melvin Tarlue