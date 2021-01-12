Beauty Queen Launches ‘Ask Naa’ Initiative

Naa Dedei Botchwey

The winner of TV3’s beauty pageantry show, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020, Naa Dedei Botchwey, has launched the ‘Ask Naa’ initiative aimed to help adolescent girls in society.

At a media launch in Accra, Naa Dedei said, as a girl-child activist, the Ask Naa initiative would support and guide teenage girls to make the right choices in life and also give the platform to ask all their mind-boggling questions concerning adolescent sexuality.

The beauty queen said, “11% of adolescent girls aged between 15-19 years have started childbearing, with 11% live birth in Ghana,” adding, “girls are unable to ask questions relating to adolescent sexuality and end up been pregnant due to ignorance.”

Naa Dedei said the initiative in collaboration with heads of senior high schools would champion the cause to help settle all doubts most girls have to reduce teenage pregnancy in the country.

She, therefore, called on mothers to increase girl-child communication to help address issues relating to adolescent reproductive health and encourage them to do away with issues of premature sex.

“Mothers should create the needed environment for their wards to ask questions relating to sex, in order to prevent teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases,” she said.

The Ask Naa initiative addresses issues relating to the relationship with peers, choosing role models, and career choices. It’s also an opportunity for the girl-child to ask questions and receive immediate answers on how to stay positive and confident.

The initiative has donated 2,000 books and an undisclosed amount of money to three schools including Accra Girls Secondary, Apollonia JHS, and Nungua Secondary School.

“The Ask Naa initiative has collaborated with local authority at Apollonia to put up an ultramodern library. I’m appealing for donor support to start the construction. Contact 0558063533 to help make the construction of the library a dream come true,” the beauty queen stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke