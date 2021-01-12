Hearts Coach Worried …Over Team’s Missing Killing Instinct

Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak’s 1-1 stalemate results against Elmina Sharks has stirred coach Kosta Papic to express gross worry.

The Phobians returned from Elmina picking just a point, and coach Papic has blamed the results on his side’s lack of consistency.

Papic’s worry stems from his charges failure to build on their emphatic 6-1 thrashing of Bechem United few days ago

It was the home side that drew first blood through midfielder James Bissue but forward Victor Aidoo towered to head home the equalizer for Hearts.

The Serbian trainer said, “Not good enough. Five of my players were not on the pitch so it was very difficult to win the match.

“They are still missing that killing instinct. What I said is going to happen, happened. One day we play fantastic and the other day we don’t.

“Consistency is missing from the football we want to play.”

Hearts next host Techiman Eleven Wonders on match day nine of the Ghana Premier League.

Injuries forced Hearts to travel to Elmina with a depleted team.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum