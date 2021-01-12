Nana Asks MDCEs To Remain At Post

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to remain at post until further notice.

The MDCEs are those who were at post before the inauguration of Mr Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, made this known in a statement dated January 11, 2021.

According to the statement, the directive for the MDCEs to remain at post was in accordance with Article 243 (3) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

It urged the MDCEs to “take note of the provision of section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act (2012) which states that you “shall not take a decision involving a policy issue.”

“Also, you are to act in accordance with letter No. SCR/DA555/555/01 dated 21st December, 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue