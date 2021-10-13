Black Stars Revive Qatar 22

Jordan Ayew trying to outwit his Zimbabwean counterpart in yesterday’s encounter

The Black Stars yesterday breathed life into their FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) campaign when they defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 in Harare.

The win, courtesy Arsenal’s midfielder Thomas Partey in the 31st minute, sends Ghana to Group G’s summit; two points above South Africa, who played later yesterday against Ethiopia in Johannesburg.

Partey converted a free kick just after the 18-yard box perfectly 14 minutes before recess to hand Ghana all the points to keep the Qatar 22 dream on course.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, nimble footed Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Amartey- all came close to finding the net but missed by inches.

Ghana stopper Jojo Wollacott survived a strike and later a back pass scare when the home side surged forward.

Milovan Rajevac replaced Kamaldeen with Kofi Kyereh, who came close to adding his name to the score sheet but missed narrowly.

And with six minutes remaining, skipper Andre Ayew, Samuel Owusu, and Caleb Ekuban came on to protect the solitary lead.

The Black Stars next face Ethiopia in November at Addis Ababa before hosting South Africa (Bafana Bafana) in Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum