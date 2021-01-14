Blows Over Partey Cash

Kojo Issaka Ibrahim

Kojo Issaka Ibrahim, the caretaker and coach of Thomas Partey’s colts club in Ashaiman, Revelation FC, has been reported missing since Wednesday dawn.

He reportedly left home to train with his team at the beach but he never showed up as several efforts to reach him via his phone proved futile.

However, one of such calls he answered told the caller that he was under attack and had been kidnapped before the call dropped.

All attempts to reach Kojo since had been unsuccessful, which has caused apprehension among relations and friends.

News were rife this week that Revelation FC had received €750,000 as their share of training compensation from Thomas Partey’s transfer from Spanish soccer club, Atletico Madrid to Arsenal, an English premiership club.

The confirmation of the released funds to the coach took a dramatic twist as the family of the late colt’s team owner has been demanding release of the money to them.

However, coach Kojo, as he is affectionately called, has reportedly refused to grant their request which has generated a lot of misunderstanding between them amidst physical assault.

Meanwhile, friends and relations are appealing to the public, with regards to information about the whereabouts of the coach, to kindly report to the nearest police station.

From The Sports Desk