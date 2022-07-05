Brigadier General Frimpong Launches Book

Brigadier Gen. Daniel Frimpong, the Author

The Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) – Vice Admiral (V/Adm) Seth Amoama has challenged authors to consider a blend of traditional arts of print publication with an electronic publication, to stay relevant for the youth and elderly.

He made this known at the launch of a book titled “WEST TO EAST: MY EAST AFRICAN SOJOURNS.”

The 131-page 17 Chapters book was written by Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd).

The book is the fourth book written by the retired soldier after launching his 1st book titled “Leadership and the Challenges of Command: the Ghana Military Academy Experience” in 2010.

In 2017 the book titled “Kofi Chokosi Speaks” was also launched and in 2019 the book titled “Retirement Musings” was launched.

Describing the author as an astute and accomplished General, who is always ready to support with his immense knowledge and experience Vice Admiral Amoama complimented the author for his good works.

“Your articles which are published on the electronic media are read with remarkable interest, since your analysis on societal issues is not only admirable but also easy to read, understandable and interesting,” he recommended.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces

General Frimpong served in East African nations as the United Nations Senior Military Advisor to former President Joachim Chissano of Mozambique and UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and affected states of Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

General Frimpong has in recent times, also served in Kenya as the Chief Executive Officer for the African Peace Support Trainers Association, and it is a combination of all these experiences during his tours of duty, that he has put together into this book.

He recalled a period of the tour when for 18 months, President Chissano and himself, combed everywhere looking for the leader of the LRA.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey