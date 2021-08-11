Bryan Acheampong Recognised For Teachers Support

The DCE receiving the citation on behalf of Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Bryan Acheampong, has been honoured for championing the cause of teachers and education in general in his constituency.

Mr. Acheampong, a known philanthropist was recognised at the 53rd national delegates’ conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) held in Koforidua last week.

The award given to him was in recognition of his achievements in the education sector.

GNAT expressed its appreciation for Mr. Acheampong’s contributions to improve teaching and learning in his constituency.

The MP through his efforts has financed the construction and rehabilitation of school infrastructure, and the distribution of 16,800 exercise books and 450 social studies textbooks to support education in his constituency.

Mr. Acheampong organised a Teachers’ Appreciation Day for 1,600 teachers and gave them each a shopping voucher worth GH¢300 and a half piece of cloth.

Some selected teachers also received refrigerators and flat-screen TV sets valued at GH¢820,000.

He has also provided scholarships to 120 teachers to pursue masters degree programmes at a cost of GH¢708,000 at the Presbyterian University College and scholarships to 40 teachers to pursue first degree programmes at a cost of GH¢149,855.

The MP has also provided scholarships for 375 students across the constituency, distributed 30,000 school uniforms to 15,000 students under his “two uniforms per child” initiative.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Abetifi, Isaac Agyapong, who received the award on behalf of the MP, thanked the association for the recognition and promised them of the MP’s support to the people in his constituency, especially teachers.

“Education is one of the topmost priorities of Mr. Acheampong. Whatever promise he has made to support the sector he will fulfill it. This is just the beginning of more to come and we are happy to know that his efforts are being appreciated now,” he added.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua