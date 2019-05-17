Celebs Call For Regular Exercise

Stephen Appiah

Dadie Opanka and Kofi Kinaata have called for regular exercise, particularly among the youth.

The duo crowned the fifth edition of the ‘Celebrity Workout’ with exciting performances after the aerobic session last Saturday at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

Themed ‘I Support Wellness & Fitness’, they thrilled the crowd with their hit tracks and later admonished them to make regular exercise a lifestyle.

As usual, the event provided a conducive platform for the crowd to network with the celebrities and take photographs with them amid free health screening exercise.

The quarterly workout session was put together by Primeval Medias, and it was aimed at inculcating the habit of regular exercise among Ghanaian youth and embarking on a fitness and wellness agenda.

It was sponsored by TCL, ADB, Beautiful Beneath, Aegis, Ghanacrusader, Platinum Sports and Royce Energy Drink.

Other celebrities who graced the event were Prince David Osei, Stephen Appiah, DKB, Opanka, Kinaata, Bismark The Joke and many others.

September has been fixed for the next edition of the event.