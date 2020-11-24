Chief Of Staff Inaugurates Aviation Lands Committee

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has inaugurated a Technical Committee on aviation land issues.

The Committee is to look into the issues regarding the development of the Aviation Lands at La Transmission station (LA-Ts) and La Nkwantanang at Adenta.

Members of the Committee which was inaugurated at the Jubilee House in Accra recently include: Joseph Mensah Browne​​Member, Ministerial Advisory Board, MoA​ Chairman, Mary Obeng​​​Ghana Institution of Engineers​​Member, Bernard Forson​​​National Commication Authority​​, Member Ernest Berkoe​​​, Ministry of Employment & Labour Relation​, Member Kwabena Osei Bonsu Dickson​, Ministry of National Security​​​, Member, Amin Abdul-Rahaman​​, Ministry of Aviation, Member,

Air Cdre Jacob Ashrifie​​Ghana Airforce​​​​, Member

Irene Messiba ​​​Ministry of Transport​​​​, Member.

The inauguration of the Committee comes after a recent strike action by the Staff Union of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to register their protest on the allocation of the lands to the La traditional council and the private sector for development.

Following a meeting with the Chief of Staff and the Union at the Office of the President on the 15th October, 2020, the Union agreed to call off the strike to allow the Chief of Staff to address their concerns for speedy resolution of the matter.

This culminated in the formation of the Technical Committee by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the Committee members, Madam Osei-Opare noted that Mr Akufo-Addo has ambitious vision for the Aviation Sector and there was therefore the need to tackle problems that serve as threat to the his vision of Ghana becoming an aviation hub in the sub-region.

Present at the inaugural meeting were high ranking officers of government, including Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, the deputy Minister for National Security, Henry Quartey, Chief Directors for Aviation and Presidency among others.

The Chief of Staff tasked the Committee members to look into the concerns of the Union and submit their findings and recommendations.

She outlined the Terms of Reference (TOR) which the Committee is to work with.

Touching on the terms of reference, she highlighted the safety of the airwaves and admonished the Committee to ensure professionalism in the delivery of the assignment and above all ensure that their recommendations facilitate the attainment of the vision of the President of the Republic for the aviation sector.

The Committee has four weeks to complete the assignment and submit their Report.

By Melvin Tarlue