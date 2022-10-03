Chinese Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Xue Hui

The Chinese national, Xue Hui, who allegedly used a flip knife to cut the neck of a Ghanaian concrete mixer operator, Isaac Boateng, has been charged with attempted murder.

The accused, a manager of Poly Changda Engineering Company was charged with the offence when he was hauled before a Sekondi District Court today.

He was subsequently remanded to reappear on October 11, 2022, for the commencement of the committal proceedings.

This was after the counsel for the accused, Akpene Darko Cobbinah had pleaded with the court to grant his client bail.

He argued that all offences were bailable and that the accused will be in court at the next adjourned date because he works with a reputable company.

However, the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor, refused to grant the accused bail.

Counsel for the accused later in an interview said “we shall make an application at the trial court for bail”.

Facts

Giving the facts of the case, Supt Stephen Billy Addom noted that the complainant is a concrete mixer operator while the accused is a manager of Poly Changda Engineering Company.

He said in August 2022, the accused person reported the behavior of complainant to his foreman, Wisdom Akpalu for not adhering to safety protocols at work and further intended to dismiss the complainant.

On September 27, 2022, the complainant went to work at Kweikuna at 7am and closed at 3pm instead of 5pm without any permission from the accused and his (Boateng’s) foreman.

The following day, September 28, 2022, while the complainant was working at the site and also taking his lunch, the accused confronted him as to why he closed work at 3pm the previous day.

This resulted in an exchange of words and the accused told the complainant that he has been dismissed from the work. The complainant became annoyed and packed his working attire and went to the accused person.

Complainant, Isaac Boateng in court on Monday

“This led to a hot arguments between the two parties. Accused left complainant and went into his office after he intimated to the complainant he has sent his time sheet to their main office at Airforce Base, Takoradi for the complainant to be paid”, the prosecutor noted.

He said the complainant stood in front of the accused person’s office demanding his salary. The accused without any provocation came out of his office wielding a flip knife which he used to slash the complainant’s neck.

He added that in the process, the complainant sustained a deep cut on the neck. He said blood started oozing from Boateng’s neck and he reported the case to the police at Adiembra, near Sekondi.

A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend the hospital for treatment. On September 29, 2022, an accused person reported himself to the police at Adiembra together with an interpreter Job Issifu.

Xue Hui was interrogated and cautioned and the flip knife which he used to commit the alleged crime was retained by the police for evidential purposes. He added that the case was still under investigation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi