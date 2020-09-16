Court Warns ‘Killer’ Fetish Priests Prosecutors

A Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra has warned the prosecution in the case of two fetish priests who allegedly murdered a Biochemistry consultant at a shrine located on the outskirts of Adu Kwadwo, near Adeiso in the Eastern Region, to abide by the time given them else she will strike out the case.

The court had scheduled the case for 9:00a.m. on Monday, but the accused persons were not brought to the court until after 11a.m.

It was not the first time the prosecution had failed to bring the accused persons to court on time and when the case was called after 11a.m., Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri, who was not happy with the lateness on the part of the prosecution, said if they continued to fail to abide by the time given them by the court, she would strike out the case.

Detective Inspector Lawrence Anani, who held a brief for ASP Sylvester Asare, apologized to the court, saying it would not happen again.

The prosecutor then told the court that they were still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice for the way forward in the matter.

Three persons—Christian Awoe Gamelie aka Power-One, Famous Adukonu aka Scorpion and Yaw Azamate accused of murdering Edward Quartey Papafio—are before the court charged with conspiracy and murder.

Shooting Incident

The victim who resided at Kasoa in the Central Region was allegedly lured by Power-One and his accomplices under the pretext of doubling money for him and ended up shooting him dead at the shrine.

Power-One, 40, Scorpion, 37, and Yaw Azamate, 27, are in prison custody, pending their committal proceedings.

Court documents indicate that Power-One and Scorpion admitted to shooting Papafio with a pump-action gun on January 15, this year, and buried the corpse at the shrine.

The three, who are facing charges of conspiracy and murder, have had their pleas reserved until they are committed for trial at the High Court.

A bench warrant that was issued for the arrests of Michael Ahiavinye and one Buzanga who are believed to be connected with the crime is still in force.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak