CPP Opens Nominations For Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates

Nkrumah’s Convention People’s Party (CPP) has announced the opening of nominations for its parliamentary candidates for Ghana’s 2020 general elections.

The nominations run from 10th to 17th September, 2020.

The CPP’s General Secretary Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah said any member of the party who wants to be considered a candidate to contest in the forthcoming election should have paid his or her membership dues in full.

Candidates seeking nomination should have registered in the very constituency he or she wants to contest as a parliamentary candidate.

In a letter to party members dated 8th September 2020, the General Secretary said the “candidate must demonstrate belief and commitment to the ideology and philosophy of the party and be prepared to contest at the primaries to be organized in the constituency.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah said prospective candidates or their representatives can purchase Nomination Form from the Regional Secretariat for a non-refundable fee of GHC 200 and a nomination filling fee of GHC1000.

The CPP reminded aspiring parliamentary candidates to note that under the amended party constitution, polling station executives form part of electorate at constituency party conferences to be held later.

“The importance of organizing polling stations executives cannot therefore be underestimated,” the letter emphasized.

GNA