Crossover Chapel Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Pastor Lawrence OffeiAwere (middle)cutting the anniversary cake with church members

Crossover Chapel Assemblies of God Church in the Achimota District has marked its 5th anniversary in a colourful ceremony.

The church, which started in 2014 at Ofankor in the Ga North Municipal Assembly by Rev. Stephen Doku of Empowerment Centre Assemblies of God, has not only experienced numerical growth but has also positively impacted the lives of community members.

As part of the celebration, Crossover Chapel Assemblies of God Church went on a float through the community to share the gospel. The church also held indoor games and a special programme dubbed, ‘Time with the marriage counselor’.

Resident Pastor Lawrence Offei Awere, speaking with the media after the float, said the church had for the past five years transcended from just preaching the gospel to make the Bible practical.

“The church has organized health screening for the community several times. It has assisted some of it members in the community financially in their various needs and also empowered some of the women and the youth to be self-employed by giving them training on how to produce detergent. The church also organized programmes to help single members choose the right partners,” he said.

Pastor Awere used the occasion to express his profound gratitude to members of Crossover Chapel for their support during its five-year journey.

“I would like to advise all members of Crossover Assemblies of God to fellowship with the Holy Spirit every day of our Christian lives, so that God can use us to effectively do His work.

“On this our 5th anniversary, I would like to say that we should remember in all our endeavours that we are Christians bought by the precious blood of Christ Jesus, so therefore we must live our lives as such.

“I would like to also use the occasion to plead with all Ghanaians that 2020 is an election year, all religious bodies should help to maintain the peace we are enjoying now,” he said.

By Jamila AkweleyOkertchiri