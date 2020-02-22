WR Minister File Nomination For Takoradi

Supporters of the minister on the streets of Takoradi

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, yesterday successfully filed his nomination forms to contest the seat once again.

He was accompanied by a large crowd including delegates mostly in white apparels who almost brought the Takoradi business district to a standstill.

“Takoradi is safe with Kobby”, “Hon. Kobby no size”, “Edwumawura, working for you”, “We wouldn’t change a winning team” and “Kobby for the people and the people for Kobby” were some of the inscriptions on placards the supporters were displaying.

The Takoradi MP, popularly called “Kobby”, who is seeking re-election to represent his constituents in Parliament for the fourth time, would be battling it out with three other contenders.

They include Bernard Oduro Nyarko, Edna Nyame, a former lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University, and Fredrick Kakraba Sam, a former constituency executive of the party.

After filing his nomination forms, the minister said he was expecting a resounding victory in the primaries on April 25, 2020. He said he had worked hard to deserve another term as MP for the area.

He mentioned the construction of the New Takoradi road and a new project called the regeneration project also in New Takoradi, adding “currently, all deplorable roads in Takoradi have been awarded on contract.”

“We promised the first ever interchange to be constructed in Takoradi and on the 9th of March, the President will be in Takoradi to cut the sod for the project to begin. By June or July, the refurbishment of the Takoradi main market will also commence,” he said.

He also mentioned the construction of first Islamic Secondary School in the metropolis, creation of job opportunities for the youth, the construction of a GNPC headquarters in Takoradi and organization of free vacation classes for second cycle students over the past 10 years.

He made it clear that the 2020 general election is a crucial one and so the delegates ought to choose a loyalist, a unifier, a visionary leader and a candidate of proven track record.

He highly commended the party’s supporters for their efforts, saying “I must admit that I was overwhelmed by the attendance and the reception.”

