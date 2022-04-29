D-Black’s Night Club Fined GH¢480,248 Over Power Theft

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has fined Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Accra, a sum of GHC480,248 for using power illegally.

The amount covers over 12 months of illegal power use.

The managers of the night club which belongs to the rapper, D-Black according to a Citi Fm report have been given 14 days to make payment or face prosecution.

D-Black has Thursday been making headlines over allegations that his nite club was cited for power theft.

This was after the ECG disconnected his facility located behind the police headquarters in Accra from the national grid On Wednesday, April 27, 2022.