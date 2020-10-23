Don’t Vote NDC To Retard Progress

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged chiefs and people of Atebubu, Kintampo, Nkoranza and other areas of the Bono East Region to reject the opposition NDC and its flagbearer, former President John Mahama.

He said the NDC had a track record of mismanaging the country and therefore a vote for them would bring retrogression; explaining that Ghanaians made a mistake by believing that the NDC was capable in 2008 but events later showed that they were incompetent.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people in Kintampo yesterday as part of his tour of the region, the Vice-President said in 2008, the then NPP administration led by former President Kufuor had put the country on a sound footing with laudable social interventions among others but the NDC destroyed all the gains made when they hoodwinked the electorate to get their mandate.

He said, Mr. Kufuor brought interventions like free maternal care, Metro Mass Transit, National Health Insurance Scheme and other laudable programmes but they were collapsed by the NDC administration within a short time and retarded Ghana’s progress.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the need to maintain President Akufo-Addo on December 7 for another term to continue the laudable policies such as Free SHS, NABCO, 1D1F, One District, One Warehouse, One Constituency, One Ambulance, Planting for Food and Jobs and One Village, One Dam.

He said due to the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, food security was being ensured, adding that foodstuff like maize, plantain and yam in particular were being exported to neighbouring countries.

Dr. Bawumia also urged Muslims in Kintampo and other Zongo communities in the country to disregard the ‘divisive’ campaign messages of the NDC which portrayed the NPP as a party which did not like people in the Zongos; saying “contrary to the NDC propaganda against the NPP, it is the NPP which has done more development projects in the Zongos in the history of Ghana.”

“For the first time in Ghana, it is the NPP which has brought initiatives like funds for Zongo development in the national budget. We created the Zongo and Inner City Ministry and there are several projects ongoing in the Zongos in the country,” the Vice-President highlighted.

He therefore urged them to change their voting pattern and vote for the NPP and its parliamentary candidate. He said they would be gambling with their future and that of their children if they voted for the NDC.

Earlier, the President of the Wangara community in Ghana, Nana Ussif Fanyenam III, in a welcome address, praised the government for the good works it was doing at Kintampo and pledged the support of the people to vote for the NPP and its parliamentary candidate in this year’s elections.

From Daniel Y. Dayee, Kintampo