‘E-Levy Will Target Salaries Above GH¢3,000’

DEPUTY MINISTER of Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has suggested that persons earning above GH¢3,000 as salary in the country ‘cannot be classified as poor’.

Speaking on GTV, he explained that all citizens in the country, whether poor or rich, will through the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy, contribute their quota towards national development.

The MP for Ejisu further called on citizens to take up the burden-sharing in terms of taxes for national development.

“So, if you’re market women or trotro driver who uses Mobile Money to transact your business, for up to GH¢100 a day, this transaction (E-Levy) is not going to affect you, and if you accumulate it in a month that will be GH¢3,000 and we know that in Ghana if you earn above GH¢3,000, you cannot be classified as poor,” John Kumah said

“…So, we should understand that whether you’re poor or rich, you still have responsibility or obligation as a citizen to still contribute your quota to the building of the country”.

He also explained the Majority in Parliament may not need the consent of the Minority to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy bill into law.

According to him, the government is determined and will go-ahead to the e-levy should the NDC MPs hold on to their entrenched position.

“As much as we are negotiating, we also want to send a clear signal that government will go ahead; the Majority side is prepared to pass the e-levy.”

“The assurance we want to give on the part of the Majority caucus is that we are equally determined that when Parliament resumes,” he said.

He blamed members of the Minority group for their continued opposition to the e-levy bill.

The Ejisu lawmaker noted that they were hopeful of building a consensus with the Minority, “but it appears the political stance is firm, and they are not in any position to negotiate or to bring down their stance on The E-Levy.”

Meanwhile, Dr. John Kumah revealed that the bill may not necessarily be put before the House in the first week of its resumption as the Finance Minister tries to build consensus on both sides.

“Business of the House is always determined on the first day when we meet; the Business Committee will have to meet and set the business agenda for the week so until that is done, I cannot say that tomorrow we are going to go strictly on the E-Levy.”

“I believe Ken Ofori-Atta is still seeking to engage the Minority and all the necessary stakeholders ahead of the vote. We may see the first week of Parliament resumption on further engagements and not to push anything,” he added.

BY Daniel Bampoe