Earth Tremors In Accra, Kasoa

There have reportedly been earth tremors in parts of Accra and Kasoa.

The tremors occured around 10:40pm on Wednesday night, June 24, 2020.

Residents in the affected areas claimed the tremors shook their buildings in a very terrifying way.

The tremors occurred repeatedly for three times within 10minutes

Affected areas include

Osu, Ablekuma Manhean, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Kokomlemle, Accra New Town, Legon, Tabora, Lapaz, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua, McCarthy Hill among others said they felt the movement.

