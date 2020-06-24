Judgement Day For NDC/EC Case

The Supreme Court will on Thursday June 25, deliver judgement on the consolidated writs issued by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one Mark Tekyi-Benson challenging the Electoral Commission’s refusal to accept existing voters ID Cards as requirements for the upcoming voters Registration exercise.

The Supreme Court (SC) fixed the date for judgment after it had heard various submissions of respective counsels in the matter.

Meanwhile the seven member panel has dismissed an Amicus brief filed by IMANI Ghana and other Civil Society Organizations saying their application to be joined to the suit was not supported by law.

The court had quizzed Joe Aboagye Debrah, counsel for IMANI and other CSOs, for waiting over three months before joining in the suit.

According to the SC, the CSO’s were not being neutral in the matter and they have also introduced new issues in the suit.

The SC noted that reliefs being sought by the CSOs were virtually the same and wondered why counsel for the CSOs did not read them before filing an application for Amicus brief in court.

Mr Debrah argued that the CSOs were not introducing new issues in the matter and they were providing some assistance to the court.

According to him, they were offering assistance to court to ensure that majority of citizens were not disenfranchised.

Mr Debrah admitted that he had not read the suits and the reliefs being sought, but only gone through the affidavit.