Ghana to Rebuild Demolished Nigeria High Commission’s Property

The government of Ghana has announced it will rebuild the demolished structure on the premises of Nigeria High Commission in Accra.

The measure follows findings of a committee set up to investigate the incident which occurred over the weekend.

The Ghanaian government has already apologised to the Nigeria High Commission to Ghana for the unlawful demolition of a storey building on its premises.

The building, said to be at the centre of a land litigation was demolished last weekend without a formal notice to the occupants.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said, “the government will ensure the structure is restored to its original state.”

Ms Ayorkor Botchwey noted that although the incident was “not a government-sanctioned activity” the state will bear the cost of the reconstruction of the building.

She again assured the commission will receive the protection given to diplomatic entities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri