EC Holds IPAC Meeting On Tuesday

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled a crucial meeting with all political parties, civil society organizations, and donor partners on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, under the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) framework.

This gathering aims to address the lingering concerns surrounding the 2024 voter register, particularly the calls for a forensic audit by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Background of the Controversy

The NDC has been vocal about discrepancies in the Provisional Voters Register (PVR), sparking debates about the register’s integrity.

The EC, however, maintains that it has addressed key issues and follows the legally outlined audit process.

Deputy EC Chairperson, Dr. Bossman Asare emphasized that the meeting will focus solely on the 2024 voter register, ensuring transparency and addressing concerns regarding the exhibition process and recent updates.

The IPAC meeting comes at a critical time, as the December elections draw near.

The EC hopes to provide a platform for political parties to express their concerns and showcase measures taken to ensure the register’s integrity.

With the NDC pushing for a forensic audit and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) believing the current legal framework provides sufficient checks, the meeting’s outcome will be closely watched.

-BY Daniel Bampoe