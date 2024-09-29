Mahama Will Be Second-Hand Failed President- Bawumia Jabs

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that voting for him in the upcoming general elections is a choice for a “brand new, fresh president” with innovative solutions to address Ghana’s challenges.

He, however, indicated that a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Mahama, would be a vote for a “second-hand, failed president.”

He said, “I am not yet a President, so if you vote for me, you will get a brand-new tear rubber president, but if you vote for John Dramani Mahama, you get a second-hand failed president.

“Do you want a brand new or second-hand? If you want brand new then vote for Bawumia. And also vote for Kwasi Bonzoh as your new Member of Parliament” he stated.

The Vice President was addressing thousands of NPP supporters at Kangbuinli, a popular Islamic community in the Ellembelle constituency, as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

He emphasized that a vote for him would guarantee the promotion of accountability in governance.

The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that he deserves the opportunity to lead Ghana, citing his accomplishments as Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia asserted that he is widely recognized as the best Vice President Ghana has ever had.

He highlighted his role in implementing 33 government policies under his guidance, contrasting his record with that of former President John Dramani Mahama, who also served as Vice President but, according to Dr. Bawumia, did not achieve similar milestones.

Dr Bawumia, therefore, urged Ghanaians to support his bid for the presidency, promising to be a “brand new tear rubber” leader for the nation.

“I have implemented 33 different policies as Vice President. The former President cannot point to one. He does not have one as Vice President. There is none. I can point to them.

“So, it means that I have passed the job as a Vice President. So, vote for me so I become President.”

Dr. Bawumia also announced that the government is set to introduce an individualized credit scoring system for all citizens by the end of this year.

He explained that the initiative is poised to revolutionize Ghana’s financial sector by making credit more accessible and affordable for individuals and businesses across the country.

He described it as a “game-changer” for Ghana’s economy, which will allow lenders to assess creditworthiness based on individual credit histories rather than requiring collateral or other forms of security.

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh called on the people to vote for him to represent them in the next Parliament since the current NDC MP, Armah Buah has nothing to show for the 16 years he has been MP for the area

The Vice President, accompanied by Kwasi Bonzoh was earlier mobbed by traders and commercial drivers who abandoned everything to catch a glimpse of him.

The Vice President spent time going around and exchanging pleasantries with the people during a meet and greet session of his campaign.

The people showed him open love by chanting his name and the slogan “It is possible and ‘Number One’

From Emmanuel Opoku, Kangbuinli