EC Probes Alleged Registration Of Ivorians At Banda Kabrono

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has launched a full scale investigation into reports of some 16 Ivorians registering in the just ended voters registration exercise.

The Ivorians are alleged to have registered for the Ghanaian voters ID cards at Banda Kabrono.

A report by UTV showed the Ivorians displaying their Voters ID cards acquired in Ghana in sharp contravention with Ghana’s Electoral laws.

In a statement on August 8, 2020, EC says “as a Commission determined to compile a register, which reflects eligible Ghanaians, we take this matter very seriously.”

According to the statement, “the Commission will use all legal means available to it to ensure that the names of all ineligible persons are removed from Ghana’s voters register.”

“We call on the Security Agencies to collaborate with the Commission in this regard,” the Commission added.

