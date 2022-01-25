ECG To Spend GHC1.1m To Give Apeatse Residents Light

Kwame Agyeman-Budu

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Budu, says the restoration of power following the Apiate deadly explosion is likely to cost the company about GH¢1.1 million.

Kwame Agyeman-Budu said this during a visit to Apeatse.

According to him, “When we heard of the incident, we quickly mobilized people to ensure that safety prevails. This they did by isolating the network to make sure that the place is safe. After that, we reconnected those places which were affected such as Asankragwa, Enchi, and Akropong to make sure they have light”.

“With a team from the region, we were able to restore power within 48 hours…The first portion of isolation of power will cost us about GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000 and the rest of the job will cost over GH¢1 million which we are prepared to foot the bill. We are currently worried about the safety of the people and to make sure the power is on for our people to enjoy,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman-Budu who also promised the people of Apeatse GH¢100,000 support from ECG, explained why the company is yet to fully restore power to Apeatse.

“We are here this morning to solidarize with the community with our support, and we have promised them that as soon as everything is settled, we will connect them back with electricity. We are supposed to continue our work but due to security reasons, NADMO and the security have asked us to stop to ensure that everything is completely safe here”.

“When that is done, we will work 24/7 to ensure a stable power supply. Also, on behalf of the ECG Board and management, we are contributing GH¢100,000 to the community to support those displaced and who have sustained injuries,“ he added.

The Managing Director of ECG further said that besides the transformer that was destroyed, other ECG properties including the low and high voltage poles, conductors among others were affected but said they are currently concerned about the safety of the people.

There was an explosion at Apeatse near Bogoso in the Western Region last Thursday which killed 13 people, injured several others, and destroyed several properties in the area.