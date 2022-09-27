EOCO Chases Corrupt Officials In Auditor General’s Report

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah says her office is probing cases of malfeasance as efforts to retrieve misappropriated funds as captured in the Auditor General’s report are underway.

As part of her outfit mandate, according to the EOCO boss, is to investigate and where possible retrieve monies lost as reported by the Auditor General.

Speaking at the office of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council during her working visit to the region, COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah said “When you look at the Auditor General’s report, every year when it comes out, we don’t let it go like that. We take it district by district, item by item, and we look at how we can recover some of the issues raised in the Auditor General’s report.”

Additionally, she mentioned her outfit also investigates and prosecutes, on behalf of the Attorney General, people identified by the Auditor General to have committed offences.

She stressed that “Where we need to investigate further, we will. Those we can recover for government, we will. These are ways we can work together for our mutual benefit.”

The EOCO boss, a former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service told female police officers to give out their best to justify more females to be taken into the service.

She said females currently make up 29% of the Ghana Police Service and said, if the females work hard enough, the service will have a reason to take more to meet the United Nations ratio of 40%.

By Vincent Kubi