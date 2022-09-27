Illegal Miner, 12 Excavators Impounded

The Operation Halt II initiative, have arrested one illegal miner in the Atwima Mponua and Amansie South districts of the Ashanti Region.

A total of 12 excavators were impounded following almost a 24-hour operation embarked on in the area by the soldiers.

Also, the soldiers destroyed three excavators and confiscated a car as well as a motorbike belonging to the illegal miner.

Several hectares of arable lands have been destroyed within the two districts as a result of illegal mining activities.

Interestingly, the illegal miners abandoned their equipment and fled the sites upon seeing the military team approaching.

Meanwhile, the military team handed over the seized excavators to the police and the district assemblies after removing the control boards.

