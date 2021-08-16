Former GNA Western Regional Manager Laid To Rest

The mortal remains of a former Western Regional Manager of the Ghana News, Godfrey Kweku Nyanney, was on Saturday laid to rest at Awutu- Bawjiase in the Central Region after a pre-burial service at the Bawjiase Wesley Methodist Church.

Mr Nyanney died after a short illness on May 2, 2021, at the European hospitals in Takoradi, aged 78.

The burial service was attended by family, friends, high profile personalities, including the Member of Parliament Effia constituency Joseph Cudjoe and many well-wishers who were present to pay their last respect to the veteran journalist.

In various tributes, many shared their fond memories of the journalist affectionately called Nana, Bam, Bam, who they described as a unifier and a team player.

The children, in their tribute, described him as a disciplinarian but a jovial and lovely father, who was committed to his work and family.

“Daddy, you were our father, friend and confidant; a special man to us, you had a high sense of humour and warmth and very accommodating; you warmly welcomed everyone home, no matter the person’s background.

In a tribute by the widow, Christina Nyanney, said, “our family has lost a gem and our lives will never be the same with the absence of my dear husband.”

She described her late husband as Loving and caring, jovial with a high sense of humour.

A tribute by the Western Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) said the late Mr Nyanney served the country with dedication and zeal.

They described him as a critical team player of the Association, who travelled with the national executives to attend conferences nationwide to promote the professionalism and welfare of members.

The tribute said, “together with his colleagues from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic in those days, they covered every blade of grass to bring news to the media clientele, while trekking in the Ahanta, Nzema, Wassa and Sefwi corridors, promoting public policy and also projecting the then Western Region.”

“Indeed, he was a serious journalist, a manager and a leader, who worked cordially with his team. A prolific writer; he knew his public policy, politics, chieftaincy matters, yes, this was a man who had the knack for the latest ‘gossips’ in town, even snippets from the grapevine.

The tribute recalled Mr Nyanney’s work with former Presidents of the GJA, Ambassador Kabral Amihere and the late Edward Ameyibor.

Mr Nyanney started his journalism career at the Ghana News Agency Head office in Accra and transferred to Winneba and Agona-Swedru both in the Central Region.

He later assumed office as the Regional Manager for GNA in the Western Region.

After his retirement, he worked with the Ghanaian Times Corporation as the Western Regional correspondent.

He was also the Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GNA) for three consecutive terms.

He was born on 14 April 1943 and is survived by his wife and 13 children.

