GFA Decides On League Today

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to make a firm decision on the future of the suspended Ghana Premier League today.

The Council is expected to meet today and will look at all the prevailing circumstances to determine if the season should be truncated or not.

According to Ghanaweb sources, the Executive Council appears divided over the future of the season and if no unanimous decision is reached at today’s meeting, then it will go down to a vote between the 12 most powerful people in Ghana football.

Professional football in the country has been on a break since mid-March with no end in sight due to the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.

For clubs who depend largely on gate proceeds and player sales, they have been hard hit with the absence of football.

Attempts to court government support have yielded no tangible result, with only lip service being offered by the Sports Ministry and National Sports Authority.

The GFA had tried to convince government officials and health professionals to have all players in the country tested so that football can resume while following all the other safety protocols, but it appears the financial outlay of such an exercise is not something the government is willing to shoulder at the moment.

The conversation which has taken centre stage in the football circles now is the continuation or termination of the suspended football season.

While teams at the bottom-half of the league want the season to be cancelled, those in the upper-half want it to continue.

Football clubs across the country are now waiting with bated breath to see what decision the FA will take.