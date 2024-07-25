GFA Fines RTU GH¢100k

Real Tamale United (RTU)

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a fine of GH¢100,000 on Real Tamale United (RTU) for behaviour that brought the game into disrepute.

The penalty comes in response to a violation of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

The fine was issued following an investigation into the matchday 28 game against Dreams FC, held at the Theatre of Dreams.

RTU FC were found to have intentionally deceived the match officials by using unregistered players to impersonate officially registered players of the club. This misconduct undermined the integrity of the game.

The club admitted to the charges and sought leniency, explaining that the use of unregistered players was due to the registered players refusing to make the trip.

Despite this explanation, the GFA Disciplinary Committee deemed the actions a serious breach of regulations and imposed a fine to uphold the standards of the league.

RTU suffered relegation from the league and will compete in the Division One League in the upcoming season.