GFA Targets New Black Stars Coach Within Two Weeks

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to appoint a new head coach for the Black Stars within the next two weeks, following the dismissal of Otto Addo after a string of disappointing results.

GFA President Kurt Okraku disclosed the timeline in an interview with 3Sports, emphasising the urgency of securing a replacement as Ghana intensifies preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo’s exit was confirmed after defeats to Austria and Germany, with the decision reportedly taken during a late-night meeting in Stuttgart.

His departure has prompted the Association to begin an extensive search for a suitable successor, considering both local and foreign candidates as it seeks to restore stability within the national team.

“We will have a new coach in a week or two,” Okraku stated, underlining the tight timeframe facing the football governing body.

The incoming coach will immediately be tasked with preparing the team for upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and Wales in May, leaving limited time to assess the squad and implement a clear tactical approach.

Ghana has been drawn into a challenging group alongside Panama, Croatia, and England, further heightening the significance of the appointment.

With the Black Stars’ World Cup ambitions hanging in the balance, the decision is widely seen as crucial in determining whether the team can recover from recent setbacks and mount a strong campaign on the global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford