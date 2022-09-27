GH¢5k Up For Grabs …In Translight Solar Tennis Super Cup

Tournament organisers (from R-L): Kwadwo Boadu Jr, Nana Kofi Asafu-Aidoo and Deladem Tanson

The winner of the 2022 edition of the Translight Solar Tennis Super Cup Open will take home GH¢5,000 and a giant trophy, according to organisers of the event.

The weeklong tournament, which is in its second year, started yesterday at the National Tennis Center, Accra, and ends on October 1, 2022.

Addressing the gathering, tournament organiser Nana Kofi Asafu-Aidoo said, “We’re trying to raise the image of tennis in the country to a higher height, and also give the junior tennis players a positive outlet for their time and energy.”

“We are looking at different modalities in tennis in organising inter-regional tennis tournament,” Mr. Kofi Asafu-Aidoo stressed.

The winner of the Men’s singles and Women’s singles walks away with GH¢5,000 each. Runner-up takes GH¢2,000, with semifinalist taking GH¢1,500 respectively.

