Gh₵ 240m For Business Resource Centres

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng in a pic with other Ministers

AN AMOUNT of Gh₵ 240 million has been invested in the setting up of 98 Business Resource and Technology Solution Centres in some parts of the country.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, made this known to the media on Tuesday in Accra.

He was speaking at the Ministry of Information’s Meet The Press Series.

According to the Minister, 37 business resource centers across the country were at various stages of completion while additional 30 were at the design stage.

Mr. Kyeremanteng said “Business Resources Centres are one-stop enterprise support centers designed to provide a full range of business development services, investment facilitation and information services to potential/existing entrepreneurs and enterprises including 1D1F companies.”

He indicated that a total of 31 Technology Solution Centres or Rural Technology Facilities designed to provide support to enterprises at the district level in technology were also at various stages of completion.

He noted that services offered by the BRCs include training for One District One Factory firms, facilitation of access to specialized business service providers, providing support for product registration, standardization and certification.

The Minister indicated that the BRCs and TSCs were part of Government’s support to One District One Factory companies at the district level.

BY Melvin Tarlue