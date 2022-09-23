Ghana School Of Law Papers Leak?

Entrance examination papers of the Ghana School of Law are believed to have leaked hours before the scheduled time to be written.

The papers scheduled to be written today at 10am have been widely circulated on various social media platforms.

Copy sighted by DGN Online shows the examination, which is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council in four pages question papers.

The four questions on the papers which candidates are expected to answer all in a separate booklet with question one and two expected to be answered in pink and blue booklet.

It however unclear whether the Council will still allow the paper to go on or cancel it.

In July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body cancelled the Civil Procedure paper at the School of Law because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the time it was scheduled to be written.

By Vincent Kubi