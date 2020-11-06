GHS Counts 145 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 145 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,788 as at November 2, 2020.

According to the GHS update, 19,648 of the total number of cases were from routine surveillance, while 28,980 were from enhanced contact tracing and 160 from travellers who were tested upon their arrival at the airport.

Out of the total, 47,251 people have been declared recovered and discharged.

According to the GHS, 10 patients are in severe condition; four in critical condition and two persons are on ventilators. No new death was recorded since the previous 320.

The country’s active case count stands at 947.

The GHS has over the past two weeks seen a gradual increase in the number of active cases after enjoying a seeming fall to as low as 301 active cases.

The total tests conducted so far by the country stood at 543,316, placing the positivity rate at 9.0 per cent.

*Regional Active Cases*

The active cases of Covid-19 in the Greater Accra Region is 629 cases, Bono Region 85 cases, Ashanti Region 30 cases, Western Region, 33 cases, Eastern Region 19 cases, Upper East Region 14 cases, Western North:-nine, Ahafo:-nine, Volta Region four cases, Bono East Region three cases, Oti Region one case.

The Upper West, Northern and Savannah regions have no active cases within the period.

The GHS has therefore reiterated its call on the public to observe all the Covid-19 safety protocols by staying at home when feeling unwell, maintaining social distancing in crowded areas, and ensuring regular washing of hands with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds.

