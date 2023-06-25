Girl-Child Project Invites KPMG’S Official …For Eid Ul Adha Welfare Program

Kunata Voluntary Organization has extended an invitation to the senior partner of KPMG.

Mr. Anthony K. Sarpong to participate for this year’s Eid Ul Adha welfare Programs at Mamobi ,a suburb in accra .

Scheduled on 2nd July,2023, and start at 11am. The humanitarian event includes Sharing of foods, drinks and slaughtering of a cow to mark the ritual celebration of EiD UL ADHA .

Apart from the Distribution of sanitary pads and washing items, the Kayayeis would be schooled by their foster mother, hajia Fuseina Suleimana on teenage pregnancy prevention and sexually transmitted diseases. And education on how to prevent and report all forms of abuse like rape, assault etc ,

The program includes sensitizing the Kayayeis to channel all their hard-earned monies towards their children education and not their husbands up north.

The manager for the event, Mr.Abdallah Musah , said, the kind invitation to Mr. Anthony K. Sarpong reiterates the organization’s appreciation to KPMG’s continues kayayei-support to what he described ‘’As Kayayei, the forgotten part of Ghana’s humanity’’ .

Mr. Abdallah appealed to stakeholders to come out with a concerted plan to tackle the Kayayei phenomenon.

He praised Mr. Anthony K. Sarpong for being a true father for the Kayayei cause.

Others invited for the occasion are H.E.Virginia Evelyn Palmer . the United States ambassador to Ghana,H.E. Harriet Thompson,British High Commissioner for Ghana, The Chargé d’Affairs of Columbia embassy, Ms. Claudia Milena Milena Vaca Murcia