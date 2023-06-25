Happy Man Bitters Boss Admonishes The Youth …On His Birthday

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, the Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, a renowned beverage company producing Happy Man Bitters and other beverages, recently shared valuable advice for young individuals facing failure. Speaking at a birthday dinner held in his honor on June 23, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Dr. Borketey emphasized the importance of not giving up due to setbacks and instead embracing failure as part of the journey to success.

During his speech, Dr. Borketey acknowledged that failure is an inevitable part of life and that the true value lies in the lessons learned and the ability to pick oneself up after experiencing failure. He expressed concern over the rising cases of suicide and other extreme actions taken by individuals who feel defeated by failure, emphasizing that such reactions should never be the solution.

“The journey to success is unwinding and not always smooth,” Dr. Borketey explained. “At some point, you may face failure. However, that should never deter you from achieving your ultimate goals. My own journey has had its fair share of obstacles, but I continue to persevere because I have set goals that I am determined to achieve. I have experienced failures in various ventures, but what I have always done is dust myself off and refocus on my objectives. This is the mindset that the youth should adopt.”

Dr. Borketey also acknowledged the significance of faith and spirituality in his personal growth, stressing the need to seek the face of God in all endeavors. He recognized the role of divine guidance and support in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

As the CEO of Charger Group Limited, a reputable and established beverage company in the country, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey expressed his gratitude to his loved ones for the honor bestowed upon him on his birthday. The birthday dinner, which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, brought together business colleagues, family members, clients, and friends from far and wide.

The guests in attendance were treated to a delectable buffet, captivating music, and an assortment of drinks, creating a memorable and enjoyable evening for all. The event provided an opportunity for Dr. Borketey to celebrate his birthday with those closest to him while reflecting on his journey, sharing invaluable advice, and expressing his appreciation for the support he has received throughout his life.

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey’s birthday dinner served as a reminder to everyone present that failures are not the end but rather stepping stones towards success. His personal experiences and words of wisdom resonated with the audience, inspiring them to persevere, learn from their mistakes, and continue striving towards their goals, regardless of the obstacles they may encounter along the way.