Govt Allocates GH¢499.8m for First-Year Tertiary Students

The government has allocated GH¢499.8 million for the No-Academic-Fee policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions under the ‘No-Fees-Stress’ initiative.

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who announced this during the Presentation of the 2025 budget in Parliament today said the move is part of several other key interventions initiated by the government to address financial challenges facing students.

“Mr. Speaker, an amount of GH¢499.8 million has been allocated for the No-Academic-Fee policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions under the ‘No-Fees-Stress’ initiative”.

Other interventions mentioned by the Minister include US$279 million as a revolving fund for the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) to be able to purchase and export at least 3 tonnes of gold per week from small-scale miners.

He said an amount of GH¢292.4 million will be allocated to commence the distribution of free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools while GH¢242.5 million will also be allocated to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

We have also allocated an amount of GH¢200 million to support the victims of tidal wave disaster that recently displaced residents of Agavedzi and surrounding communities in the Ketu south constituency.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah