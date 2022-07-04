Gov’t Begins IMF Negotiation Tomorrow

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday July 5.

Subject to the directive by the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Ministry in a statement issued Monday said it is commencing engagement with the Fund to support Ghana’s economic programme.

“Pursuant to this, a delegation from the Fund is scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday 5th July, 2022, to commence in-person meetings with the Government of Ghana on Wednesday 6th July, 2022.

“The Ministry further takes this opportunity to assure Ghanaians of the Government’s commitment to successfully negotiate a program with the IMF in the coming months, in support of Ghana’s economic recovery,” a statement issued by the Ministry said on Monday July 4.

