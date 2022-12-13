Gov’t Committed To Improve Private Sector– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his Government has made it a top priority to improve the conditions that directly affect the private sector’s ability to export.

According to him, ‘’Although my government is doing everything in its stride to assist the export sector, the main actors should realize that exporting is a serious business involving risks, but offers a greater opportunity than the domestic market’’.

A deputy Minister for Finance, John A. Kumah, said this when he delivered a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at the President’s National Award for Export Achievement (2019/2020) held in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to venture into sustainable exports to boost the economy of Ghana.

The President’s National Award for Export Achievement was instituted in 1989, to recognize the efforts of companies that excelled in export trade, as part of an overall plan to stimulate the growth of non-traditional exports.

He assured the private sector of the government’s commitment to improving the conditions that directly affect their business operations.

Mr. Kumah also called on GEPA to scale up promotional activities on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to encourage more Ghanaians to venture into new opportunities in intra-continental trade.

He said ‘’All over the world, exports have contributed significantly to economic growth and development. The inextricable link between exports and economic development is evidenced by the leap in economic advancement by countries that have prioritized exports. My government is very much committed to helping the NTE sector make a significant leap’’.

He said ‘’this government has always been committed to the development and promotion of the NTE sector as a result of the incalculable impact it has on job creation’’.

The Deputy Minister for Finance noted that ‘’Over the years, the sector has absorbed many young men and women into productive ventures, thereby reducing to a larger extent the incidence of joblessness. Our commitment to this sector has always been concretized by clear actionable projects’’.

‘’The recent launch of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) which has an ambitious goal of USD25.3 billion in export NTE revenues, further lends credence to our commitment to the export sector and the cardinal role GEPA plays in prosecuting the export drive of the country’’ he added.

At the end of the event, companies awarded in the Silver award category included: Henacent Ltd., Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd., Avnash Industries Ghana Ltd., Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Ltd., Takoradi Flour Mill Ltd., Poly Tanks Ghana Ltd., Royal Crown Packaging Ltd., HPW Fresh & Dry Ltd, and Dasoa Company Ltd.

Exporters honored at President’s National Awards for Export Achievement: Wilmar crowned Exporter of the Year 2019 & 2020

Gold award recipients for both 2019 and 2020 included: Dhillons Brothers Int. Ltd, Olam Agri Ghana Ltd, Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd., Arasa Investments Ltd., Western Rod, and Wire Ltd, Wilmar Africa Ltd., Crocodile Matchets Ghana Ltd., Takoradi Flour Mill Ltd., Volta Aluminum Company, Ltd., B5 Plus Ltd., Promasidor Ghana Ltd., West African Forgings Ltd.

The rest are; Kasapreko Company, Akosombo Industrial Company Ltd., Logs and Lumber Ltd, Carmeuse Lime Product Ghana Ltd., Jussak Ltd., Emof Exports Ventures Ltd, Dignity DTRT Ltd, Truecoco Ghana Ltd., Macks Commodities, Krishna Exports Ltd., Jayaf Ltd., Fan Milk Ltd, RMG Commodities Ltd., and Moonlight Fresco Ltd.

Platinum award recipients for 2019 and 2020 included: Azar Chemical Industries Ltd., Lion Aluminum Products Ltd, Kasapreko Company Ltd., Interplast Ltd, Sterling International Ltd., HPW Fresh & Dry Ltd., Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd., Logs and Lumber Ltd, Latex Foam Rubber Products Ltd and Royal Crown Packaging Ltd.

BY Daniel Bampoe