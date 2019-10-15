Gov’t To Build GH¢ 300k Industrial Cottage In Kumbungu

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Business Development Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has revealed that his ministry will establish an Industrial Cottage at Kumbungu in the Northern Region by December 2019.

According to the minister, the cottage is estimated to cost GH¢ 300,000.

He added that the industrial cottage will be built in all the 16 regions of the country.

He indicated that the industrial cottage is expected to train about 50 youth in the Kumbungu district and its surroundings in Soap making , tie dye, smock weaving , kente weaving , basket weaving and others.

“Some youths complete school and they don’t have jobs, president Akufo Addo says we should be able to create youth centered opportunity for our young people , the way to solve unemployment is to get jobs for the youth,” he said.

He made this known when he toured the Northern region, engaging with chiefs , religious leaders, opinion leaders and stakeholders about the flagship Programmes of the Nana Addo led administration.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kumbungu