GTA Boss Commends Multimedia

Akwasi Agyeman

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, has commended Multimedia Group, operators of Joy FM, for starting the Ghana Month initiative.

On the eve of Joy FM‘s 2024 Ghana Month, during which the station reenacted Nkrumah’s 1957 Independence Declaration, he made this statement at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

“I want to congratulate you on Ghana Month’s tenth anniversary. Multimedia alone is capable of this. We value your efforts to further the development of Ghana, our homeland,” he remarked.

Additionally, Akwasi Agyeman urged the media to keep supporting the preservation of Ghana’s culture and values.

“We must work together to protect what our nation has to offer. Therefore, please let’s take care of nature, let’s take care of what we have, and let’s make sure that what God has given us is able to be preserved during the journey that we are about to embark on, the many tourist sites and attractions,” he said.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, there was poetry, dance, and music at the celebration.

The University of Ghana choir performed Uncle Ato’s ‘Oman Beye Yie’ and the Ghana Month theme song at the event.

Nana Asaase and Chief Moomen, two of Ghana’s distinguished sons in the spoken word and poetry genres, also performed at the event.

Their performances touched on the fundamentals of Ghana’s independence, national pride, and the duty to preserve Ghana’s ideals.

Among other traditional music and dance styles, the Great Africa Heritage Dance Ensemble performed kete, fontomfrom, kpalongo, and bamaya.

The famous independence speech by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was reenacted as the programme’s grand finale. The Globe Productions ensemble did a fantastic job playing this.