Hisense Surprises TV Audience With Gifts

Hisense Ghana pleasantly surprised the studio audience of last Sunday’s Onua Showtime with McBrown by presenting them with gifts. The audience members left the show feeling thrilled and elated after receiving these goodies.

Nana Ama McBrown, the host of the show and a brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana, explained that this act of generosity was part of their plan to bring joy and happiness to both the growing audience and the show’s crew.

The gifts, which were presented in customized Hisense paper bags, included a power bank, a mobile phone, a sports cap and two Asante Kotoko replica jerseys.

Renee Quaye, the marketing coordinator of Hisense, emphasized that providing the best experience for their customers has always been their primary objective. This gesture of gratitude was one way for them to express appreciation to their loyal customers.

Looking ahead, Nana Ama McBrown, the host of the show, also expressed her intention to continue surprising and putting smiles on the faces of her growing audience and crew as the show travels.