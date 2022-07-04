Ho Assembly Woos Investors

The Ho Municipal Assembly has opened its doors to investors both locally and internationally as part of strategies to grow businesses and facilitate massive infrastructural development.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, Ho was a sleeping giant, considering the vast potential it possesses as the capital of one of the most naturally and humanly gifted regions in Ghana.

He believes that it was time for Ho to rise from the ashes and take its place as a perfect destination for business, investments, tourism, education, real estate, and leisure.

It is for this reason that the Ho Municipal Assembly is partnering with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Tourism Authority, and other key sponsors to organise the first trade and investment fair dubbed; The Ho Tourism, Real Estate and Investment Expo 2022. It is under the theme; “Positioning the Oxygen City, Ho for Infrastructural Development and Tourism.”

Other sponsors and partners include Adonai Estates, Node 8, Volta Regional Real Estate Association, Advert Tower, and the Ghana Journalist Association – Volta/Oti.

The Fair which was launched recently in Ho will come off from August 29 – September 11, 2022, at Jubilee Park. Some areas of focus are Tourism and Hospitality, Real Estate, Infrastructural Development, and Employment Creation for the youth.

The MCE believes that the sole reliance on agriculture as the mainstay of the municipality was not enough to bring the needed transformation. A sign that diversification was required to delve into other economic activities to enhance income generation and reduce poverty.

“Our unique location, very friendly weather, flora and fauna resources presents us with great tourism potential,” he observed. He also challenged the captains of industry, businesses, commercial farmers, hoteliers, and other stakeholders in and outside the Municipality to invest in Ho because “the time is now.”

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Komla Kpodo called for attitudinal change to ensure the city remains clean and organised to make it the most attractive destination for investors. He also advised the business community to embrace digital marketing models and strategic partnerships to complement existing business models to scale up.

Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Chairman of the Volta/Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) assured organizers of the absolute support of the media in the region to make the Ho Expo 2022 Fair a success.

He also welcomed such partnerships saying, the media in the region are interested in development, and to this end, all organisations and stakeholders should not hesitate to involve the association in their projects and activities.

Dela Gbeve, Treasurer of the AGI in the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, said the Ho Municipality is in a strategic position to propel business development of the entire region. To this end. It has been selected to host a permanent office of the AGI and an SME incubation center to make this growth vision a reality. He also assured of the AGI’s support to make the Expo a success.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com