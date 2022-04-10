I’m Not A Cross-Dresser- Bobrisky Reacts To Ban

Idris Okuneye

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has denied being a cross-dresser.

This follows a move by Nigeria’s House of Representatives to prohibit cross-dressing in that country.

Widespread reports from Nigeria indicated that Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives last week introduced a bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria.

The bill seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.

With this proposed law, crossdressers now risk six months in prison if passed according to a Dailypost report.

The bill seeks to amend the same-sex marriage (prohibition) act of 2013 by including cross-dressing as one of the offences under the act.

Reacting to the bill, Bobrisky in a post on his Instagram page insisted he was not a crossdresser but a woman, having done many surgeries that can’t be reversed.

“I’m not a cross-dresser, I’m a woman. I have done many surgeries that can’t be reversed such as lipo, boobs etc.

“When the time comes, even the court self go confirm am say I’m now a girl.”