KIA Not For Sale – GACL Tells Mahama

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has dismissed claims made by former President John Mahama about the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), telling him emphatically that KIA is not for sale or being privatised.

Mr. Mahama while speaking on NDC operated Woezor television recently, made a number of claims, among which are Government reportedly talking about not being able to service the loans that were taken to develop KIA; an investment of almost $600 million made in KIA.

“Apart from that these loans are insured anyway and so if Government has not triggered force majeure, the way to go is not to sell off the airport,” Mr Mahama said.

But GACL said the claims are untrue.

In a statement issued by its management, GACL said “it is not Government’s responsibility to invoke the force majeure clause.”

It added that “GACL at the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic, triggered the force majeure provision under the loan agreement and has been in discussion with its lenders to meet its obligations.”

Below Is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue